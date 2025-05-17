Patrick (2-4) took the loss Friday as the Brewers fell 3-0 to the Twins, giving up three runs on eight hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out two.

While the right-hander wasn't dominant, managing only six swinging strikes among his 88 pitches (59 total strikes), Patrick did deliver his third quality start of the year. Brandon Woodruff (shoulder/ankle), Aaron Civale (hamstring) and Jose Quintana (shoulder) could all come off the IL before the end of the month, while prospect Jacob Misiorowski is knocking loudly on the door at Triple-A, so Patrick's hold on a rotation spot seems very precarious despite a 3.35 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 38:15 K:BB through 48.1 innings this season. He's currently scheduled to make his next trip to the mound on the road next week in Pittsburgh.