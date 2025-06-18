Patrick (3-7) was saddled with the loss Tuesday against the Cubs, giving up four runs on six hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out five.

While Patrick was able to toss at least five frames in his fourth start in a row, he's now allowed nine runs over his past two outings. The right-hander has watched his ERA climb from 2.84 on June 6 to 3.50 following this showing, but Patrick did fan at least five Tuesday in his sixth straight appearance. The rookie righty still has a steady 1.28 WHIP and 76:26 K:BB over 79.2 innings in 2025, and he'll aim to get back on track this weekend against the Twins.