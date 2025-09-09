Patrick will be recalled from Triple-A Nashville to start Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Patrick is no stranger to starting in the big leagues this season, and he's posted a 3.10 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with 21 strikeouts over his last four outings dating back to June 29. This appears to be a spot start situation for Patrick, as the Brewers are looking to give the starting rotation an extra day of rest late in the regular season.