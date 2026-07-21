Brewers' Cooper Pratt: Launches first big-league homer

Pratt went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a stolen base in an 8-3 victory versus the Mets on Monday.

Pratt achieved a career milestone in the second inning when he crushed a 393-foot solo shot to center field for his first major-league homer. The rookie shortstop didn't stop there, adding a pair of singles and tacking on his seventh steal of the season. Pratt now has five multi-hit efforts across his past nine games and is batting an even .400 (12-for-30) over that span. He's not projected to be a big power bat, but Pratt has been contributing enough with his speed, plate discipline and defense to have a stranglehold on a near-everyday role at shortstop for Milwaukee.