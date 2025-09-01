Yoho was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Monday.

Yoho came into the year as one of the game's top relief pitching prospects, but his control has deserted him in the majors. Yoho has an 8.22 ERA and 9:5 BB:K in 7.2 innings across three separate stints in the majors this year. He has been as advertised at Triple-A, however, logging a 1.04 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 55 strikeouts and seven saves in 43.1 innings across 39 appearances. Yoho should work in low-leverage situations, at least initially.