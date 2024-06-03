Paredes allowed a hit over two scoreless frames and picked up a save over the White Sox on Sunday.

Paredes needed only 13 pitches to quickly roll through two shutout innings. It was his first career MLB save and he's turned in seven scoreless innings with Milwaukee since being recalled from Triple-A Nashville on May 24. Paredes followed Kevin Herget's two shutout frames after Freddy Peralta threw five innings in his start. The Brewers made a conscious effort to save the bullpen after Saturday's win that involved several usual late-inning arms, including Trevor Megill, Hoby Milner and Elvis Peguero.