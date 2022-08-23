Lauer (9-5) earned the win over the Dodgers on Monday, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out two batters over five innings.

The Dodgers made Lauer work in the contest -- they fouled off 24 of his pitches, and the left-hander had to depart after five innings as a result of throwing 98 pitches. However, Lauer came out on top, as he didn't allow any extra-base hits and kept Los Angeles off the scoreboard for five frames. Though his streak of three straight quality starts came to an end, the veteran hurler ended a two-game losing streak and tossed his first scoreless outing since May 20. Lauer has already established a career high with nine wins on the campaign, and he has a very good chance of surpassing the career-high mark of 149.2 innings he set in 2019 with San Diego.