Peterson aggravated his thumb injury and has been informed he won't make the Opening Day roster, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The 30-year-old dealt with the thumb issue earlier in spring training, and the issue has no resurfaced since returning to action March 10. Peterson is in camp as a non-roster invitee and will focus on getting healthy in hopes of an early season promotion after failing to make the Opening Day roster.