Peterson went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and an RBI in Saturday's 7-4 loss.

Peterson will take a seven-game hitting streak into Sunday's series finale in Pittsburgh and has produced four extra-base knocks (one home run, three doubles) over that stretch. He'll start in right field and bat eighth Sunday, and Peterson should have a clear path to a regular spot in the lineup against right-handed pitching while both Hunter Renfroe (calf) and Tyrone Taylor (concussion) are on the injured list.