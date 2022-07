Peterson was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left elbow sprain Saturday, retroactive to July 20.

Peterson didn't start Friday's game against the Rockies, and he's apparently dealing with an elbow issue that will keep him sidelined for at least another week. Since the move was backdated to July 20, the 32-year-old will be eligible to return as early as July 30. Mike Brosseau should serve as the primary backup at third base while Peterson is sidelined.