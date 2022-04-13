Peterson isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Orioles.
Peterson has gone 0-for-9 with a walk, a steal and a strikeout to begin the season, and he'll take a seat for the second time in the last three games with lefty John Means on the mound for Baltimore. Mike Brosseau will start at third base and bat eighth.
