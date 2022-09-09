site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Jace Peterson: Sits against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Peterson is not in Friday's lineup against the Reds.
Peterson will take a seat Friday as the Reds begin the game with lefty-throwing Nick Lodolo on the mound. Mike Brosseau will fill in at third base and bat fifth in the order.
