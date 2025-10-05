Brewers manager Pat Murphy said that an MRI on Chourio's strained right hamstring was inconclusive, and the outfielder is set to go through a light workout Sunday before a decision on his availability for Monday's Game 2 of the NLDS against the Cubs is made, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Chourio exited the Brewers' Game 1 win Saturday with tightness in the same hamstring that he had strained earlier this season. Though Murphy relayed that he doesn't believe Chourio's hamstring strain is overly serious, the team will wait and see how he responds to on-field activities before deciding whether or not he'll play in Game 2. Isaac Collins would likely pick up a start in the outfield in Game 2 if Chourio isn't cleared to play.