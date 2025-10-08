Chourio (hamstring) will start in left field and bat second Wednesday in Game 3 of the NLDS against the Cubs.

Chourio had to be removed from each of the first two games of the series with right hamstring tightness, but he's been cleared to play Wednesday as the Brewers look to close out the series. The 21-year-old will likely be under strict orders to take it easy on the basepaths. Chourio is 5-for-7 with one home run and six RBI so far in the series.