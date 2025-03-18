Chourio went 11-for-17 (.647) with six doubles, five RBI and three stolen bases over his last five spring games.
Chourio started racking up hits almost as soon as the spring schedule began, and he piled up all kinds of them over the last week. Expectations are high for Chourio this season, and his recent results have done nothing to slow the momentum.
