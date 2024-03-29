Chourio is starting in right field and batting leadoff for Friday's opener against the Mets.

He will surely bat lower in the order against right-handers, but with lefty Jose Quintana on the bump for the Mets, Chourio gets the call at the top of the lineup in his major-league debut. The 20-year-old will also play some center field for the Brewers but will be in right field for this one.