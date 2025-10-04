Chourio exited Saturday's NLDS Game 1 matchup against the Cubs due to right hamstring tightness.

Chourio injured his hamstring while running to first base on an infield single in the second inning -- the same hamstring he had strained earlier in the season that forced him to miss the entire month of August. He's slated to undergo further evaluation after Saturday's contest, at which point more may be known regarding his status for the rest of the series. Before his removal, Chourio became the first player in MLB history to record three hits in the first two innings of a postseason game.