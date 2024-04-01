Chourio went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's victory over the Mets.

The 20-year-old has started all three games the Brewers have played to date, and he has hardly been overmatched, as he reached base twice in all three contests. Chourio hit ninth against right-handed starters Saturday and Sunday after hitting leadoff against a lefty in the opener, and that arrangement will likely continue for the time being. However, he could certainly find himself hitting higher against righties if he continues displaying the skills that made him one of the top prospects in baseball.