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Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Delivers three-hit effort in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Chourio went 3-for-6 with a pair of doubles in Sunday's 12-4 win over the Rockies.

Despite going 0-for-10 with four strikeouts in the Brewers' first two games in Colorado, Chourio maintained an aggressive approach at the plate in the finale. He swung at the first offering in each of his first four at-bats on the afternoon, reaching on a base hit to right, a double to left and another double to right before the hitting streak came to an end when he whiffed on a first-pitch changeup in the sixth inning. Chourio was one of three Brewers to finish with three hits as Milwaukee completed the series sweep.

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