Chourio went 1-for-4 with an RBI double and three strikeouts in Monday's 11-1 loss to Kansas City.

Chourio struck out in his first three plate appearances (two swinging), but he managed to help the Brewers avoid the shutout when his double in the seventh brought home Isaac Collins. Chourio logged a 21.1 percent strikeout rate across 573 plate appearances in 2024, but he's already been punched out 10 times across 19 plate appearances to start the year. He'll look to be be more effective with his at-bats Tuesday against Royals right-hander Michael Lorenzen.