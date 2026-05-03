Chourio (hand) left Saturday's rehab game with Triple-A Nashville due to a foot injury, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Chourio fouled a ball off his foot during the third inning of Saturday's game. He stayed in the game to finish his plate appearance but was replaced in the fourth, and he'll undergo further tests on his foot. Chourio is in Triple-A on a rehab assignment as part of his recovery from left hamate bone surgery that landed him on the 10-day injured list before the start of the regular season.