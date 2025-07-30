Chourio was removed from Tuesday's game against the Cubs due to an apparent right hamstring injury, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Chourio pulled up a bit while legging out a fifth-inning triple, and he appeared to be grabbing at his right hamstring before coming out of the game. The Brewers will take a closer look at their young star and should offer an update on his status relatively soon. Meanwhile, Blake Perkins figures to be the next man up if Chourio needs to miss any starts in center field.