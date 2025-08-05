Chourio's right hamstring strain has responded well to treatment and the outfielder is expected to return in 2-to-4 weeks, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Chourio was injured one week ago, but he has bounced back well following a platelet-rich plasma injection. The young outfielder will have numerous boxes he needs to check before rejoining the Brewers' lineup, but it sounds like he will have a good chance to return before the end of August.