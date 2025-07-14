Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Extends hit streak with homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chourio went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run during Sunday's 8-1 win over the Nationals.
Chourio was hitless until the eighth inning, when he swatted a three-run homer off Jackson Rutledge to extend the Brewers' advantage to six runs. The round tripper kept Chourio's hit streak alive, extending it to 11 games. During that stretch, he's 16-for-41 (.390) with three homers and three doubles. He'll take a .264/.297/.461 slash line into the All-Star break.
More News
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Stays hot with three hits•
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Extends hit streak to eight games•
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Drives offense in win•
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Goes deep in win•
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Extends hit streak in win•
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Wallops 11th homer in win•