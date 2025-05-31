Chourio went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, five RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 17-7 win over the Phillies.

Chourio ignited the Brewers' offensive outburst, collecting his second four-hit game of the season and finishing a triple shy of the cycle. Though he got off to a slow start in May, the 21-year-old closed the month with five multi-hit efforts and six extra-base hits over the final 10 games. . On the year, he's slashing .255/.282/.442 with nine homers, 34 RBI, 36 runs scored and 11 steals across 262 plate appearances.