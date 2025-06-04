Chourio went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 9-1 win over the Reds.

The 21-year-old center fielder launched the first of three Milwaukee homers in the fifth inning, driving an Andrew Abbott cutter the other way to right field. Chourio's long ball was his 10th of the season while the steal was his 12th, and over his last 15 contests he's batting .333 (22-for-66) with three homers, four stolen bases, 12 RBI and 14 runs.