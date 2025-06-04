Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Fuels offense in big win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chourio went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 9-1 win over the Reds.
The 21-year-old center fielder launched the first of three Milwaukee homers in the fifth inning, driving an Andrew Abbott cutter the other way to right field. Chourio's long ball was his 10th of the season while the steal was his 12th, and over his last 15 contests he's batting .333 (22-for-66) with three homers, four stolen bases, 12 RBI and 14 runs.
More News
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Fills stat sheet in win•
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Swipes 10th bag in win•
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Starts game with bang•
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Doubles, steals two bases•
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Busy on basepaths Friday•
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Swipes bag in win•