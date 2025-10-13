Chourio said Monday that his right hamstring feels "close to 100 percent," Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Chourio missed most of August with a right hamstring strain and had to be removed from Games 1 and 2 of the NLDS after the hamstring flared up on him. While it appears Chourio is on the mend, the Brewers are still likely to ask the outfielder to take it easy on the basepaths so as not to aggravate the injury. Chourio is slashing .389/.421/.667 with one home run, two doubles and six RBI in five games this postseason.