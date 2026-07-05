Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Homers off bench Saturday

Chourio went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Chourio got a breather to begin this game before entering as a pinch hitter for Jake Bauers in the seventh inning. In the ninth, Chourio hit his 13th homer of the year, but the Brewers' comeback came up a run short. The outfielder is now batting .293 with an .879 OPS, 35 RBI, 38 runs scored, 13 doubles and six stolen bases over 53 contests. He has gone 16-for-62 (.258) with six extra-base hits over his last 15 games.