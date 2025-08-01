Brewers' Jackson Chourio: IL move official
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Brewers placed Chourio on the 10-day injured list Friday, retroactive to July 30, due to a right hamstring strain.
Chourio's injury was initially announced as a hamstring spasm after he departed Tuesday's win against the Cubs, but he's since been diagnosed with a strain. GM Matt Arnold said Thursday that the move is a precautionary measure, so it seems the 21-year-old outfielder will have a chance to return when first eligible Aug. 9. Trade acquisition Brandon Lockridge was added to the active roster in a corresponding move, though it'll likely be Blake Perkins that operates as Milwaukee's primary center fielder due to Chourio being sidelined.
