Brewers' Jackson Chourio: In lineup despite thumb soreness

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said that Chourio is in Wednesday's lineup versus the Padres despite a sore thumb, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Murphy admitted to misspeaking when he noted after Tuesday's game that Brice Turang is battling a sore thumb, as it's actually Chourio whose thumb is bothering him. Chourio was pinch-hit for Tuesday, though it's unclear whether that move was related to his thumb issue or simply the lopsided score. Though Chourio is back in left field for Wednesday's series finale, his thumb injury will be monitored closely.