Chourio (hamstring) will serve as the Brewers' designated hitter and bat second Wednesday against the Phillies.

Chourio was originally slated to sit out Wednesday's contest after reporting cramping in his right hamstring following Monday's game. However, he'll now join the starting nine to replace Christian Yelich (back), who was scratched from the lineup shortly before first pitch. Chourio has performed well in three games since returning from the injured list, going 6-for-12 at the plate while driving in two RBI and scoring four runs.