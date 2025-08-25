Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Monday that Chourio (hamstring) will remain on his rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville for a few more days, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Murphy noted that Chourio looked tentative while running the bases on a double during his rehab game Sunday, so the club will keep the outfielder at Nashville for now until Chourio is able to run at full effort without worrying about his right hamstring. It's possible Chourio will be ready to go for the start of the Brewers' road trip Friday, but that will depend on how he looks and feels in his rehab games between now and then.