Chourio is out of the lineup for Venezuela's World Baseball Classic game against the Netherlands on Friday due to a left hand injury, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com.

The 21-year-old was hit by a pitch on the left hand during Wednesday's exhibition game and won't start Friday, but he's expected to be available to pinch run and play defense after X-rays came back negative, per Alvarez-Montes. The injury doesn't appear to be a serious concern, but it's unclear if Chourio will be cleared to rejoin the lineup for Saturday's matchup with Israel.