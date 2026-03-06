Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Nursing hand injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chourio is out of the lineup for Venezuela's World Baseball Classic game against the Netherlands on Friday due to a left hand injury, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com.
The 21-year-old was hit by a pitch on the left hand during Wednesday's exhibition game and won't start Friday, but he's expected to be available to pinch run and play defense after X-rays came back negative, per Alvarez-Montes. The injury doesn't appear to be a serious concern, but it's unclear if Chourio will be cleared to rejoin the lineup for Saturday's matchup with Israel.
More News
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: In Game 4 lineup•
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Aggravates hamstring injury•
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Hamstring is 'close to 100 percent'•
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Back in lineup for Game 3•
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Was removed due to tight hamstring•
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Delivers knockout punch•