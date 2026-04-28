Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Pacing toward May 4 activation
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chourio (hand) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Chourio will play a few games with Nashville before making his season debut May 4 against the Cardinals, if all goes well. The outfielder has been sidelined all season while recovering from left hamate bone surgery.
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