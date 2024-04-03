Chourio went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Twins.

Hitting leadoff against Chris Paddack, Chourio struck out in both his at-bats against the right-hander but then greeted Daniel Duarte with a blast to center field three pitches into the fifth inning. The rookie outfielder is 7-for-20 to begin his career with a homer, a steal and four RBI in five games, but a 1:6 BB:K offers at least a small yellow flag that leaner times could be ahead as pitchers build a book on Chourio.