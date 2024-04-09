Chourio is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's game in Cincinnati.
It's the first day off this season for the 20-year-old wunderkind. With Chourio getting a breather, Sal Frelick will occupy right field and Blake Perkins will cover center.
