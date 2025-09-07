default-cbs-image
Chourio is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Chourio started the past seven games after being reinstated from the injured list last weekend, and he'll get a breather Sunday after collecting just one hit in his past 18 at-bats. Blake Perkins is manning center field and batting seventh in the series finale for Milwaukee.

