Chourio (hand/foot) was removed from Saturday's rehab game with Triple-A Nashville for precautionary reasons, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Chourio played in his third rehab contest Saturday and fouled a ball off his foot in the third inning before being removed from the game in the fourth. It sounds like he avoided any sort of injury as he trends toward activation from the 10-day injured list next week, perhaps as soon as Monday against the Cardinals.