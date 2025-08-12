Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Running at 75 percent intensity
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chourio (hamstring) is running at 75 percent intensity with no issues, and the plan is for him to begin a rehab assignment later this month, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Chourio has been sidelined with a strained hamstring since July 29, and he was given a recovery timeline of 2-to-4 weeks last Tuesday. If the plan is to start a rehab assignment in late August, as McCalvy reports, Chourio may not be seen in the Milwaukee lineup for another 2-to-3 weeks.
