Chourio isn't in the Brewers' lineup for Thursday's game against the Padres.

Chourio will take a seat Thursday after going 4-for-16 with five RBI and two runs scored over his last five games. While he sits, Christian Yelich, Blake Perkins and Sal Frelick will start in the outfield with Rhys Hoskins in as the DH, opening up first base for Tyler Black.