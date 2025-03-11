Chourio went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs in Monday's exhibition game.
Chourio shined as a rookie, and he has done nothing to slow the momentum this spring, going 9-for-23 (.391) with a 3:2 BB:K while recording both a trio of doubles and steals. Chourio -- who turned 21 years old Tuesday -- will play regularly in 2025, and it looks like he will occupy a prominent spot in the batting order, as he has hit either leadoff or second in eight of the nine exhibition contests he has appeared in to date.
