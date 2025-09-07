Chourio went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Pirates.

The center fielder took Evan Sisk deep in the eighth inning for some insurance runs. Chourio had been battling hamstring cramping this week, leading to an 0-for-14 skid to begin September, but Saturday's long ball is a good sign he's back to 100 percent. The 21-year-old is one homer and two steals away from a second straight 20-20 campaign to begin his career, but Chourio has yet to even attempt to steal a base in seven games since recovering from a hamstring strain and coming off the IL in late August.