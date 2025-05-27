Chourio was 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 3-2 win over the Red Sox.

Chourio snapped a 14-game home run drought after leading off the game with his eighth home run of the season. The 21-year-old has been feeling good at the plate over the last week, notching nine hits over his last seven games, hitting .310 with four walks in 29 at-bats.