Chourio was 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 3-2 win over the Red Sox.
Chourio snapped a 14-game home run drought after leading off the game with his eighth home run of the season. The 21-year-old has been feeling good at the plate over the last week, notching nine hits over his last seven games, hitting .310 with four walks in 29 at-bats.
More News
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Doubles, steals two bases•
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Busy on basepaths Friday•
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Swipes bag in win•
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Cracks homer, four hits in loss•
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Getting Thursday off•
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Two knocks in win•