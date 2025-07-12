Chourio went 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Nationals.

Chourio has hit safely in 10 straight games, though this was just his third multi-hit effort in that span. He's gone 15-for-37 (.405) with five extra-base hits and nine RBI during the streak. The talented outfielder is up to a .264/.298/.456 slash line, 15 home runs, 59 RBI, 64 runs scored, 16 stolen bases, 25 doubles and three triples over 94 contests this season. Chourio continues to occupy a spot in the heart of the Brewers' order while serving as the team's starting center fielder.