Chourio went 2-for-5 with two home runs, five RBI and a strikeout in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Reds.

Chourio delivered a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third inning before later adding a three-run homer in the following frame and a solo shot in the bottom of the seventh. After going 0-for-5 with five strikeouts Opening Day versus the Yankees, the outfielder has now secured at least one hit in nine consecutive games, batting .317 with three home runs, four doubles, nine RBI and six runs scored over that stretch.