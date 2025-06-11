Chourio went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Atlanta.

It was the 11th long ball of the season for Chourio, who's been heating up at the plate recently. Over his last 19 games, the speedy 21-year-old outfielder is batting .309 (25-for-81) with four home runs, four doubles and 14 RBI to go with 15 runs scored and five stolen bases as a five-category fantasy contributor. Chourio has eight multi-hit efforts during this period.