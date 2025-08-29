Chourio (hamstring) is with the Brewers for their series in Toronto but has not yet been activated from the 10-day injured list, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Chourio told reporters that his right hamstring felt "perfect," and he could be activated at any time. He is not, however, in Friday's lineup for the series opener. Chourio -- who went just 1-for-19 with an 8:2 K:BB in five rehab games with Triple-A Nashville -- has been sidelined since late July with a strained right hamstring.