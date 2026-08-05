Brewers' Jake Bauers: Could remain out Wednesday

Manager Pat Murphy said Tuesday that Bauers' abdominal soreness could keep him out during Wednesday's game against the Pirates, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.

Murphy noted that Bauers suffered the injury while diving into home during Monday's contest. The team doesn't believe the issue is serious enough to warrant imaging, but he may still miss a second straight game Wednesday as a precaution. As long as Bauers is out, Andrew Vaughn will get opportunities to start at first base, and Luis Lara will continue to see consistent time in the outfield.