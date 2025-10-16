Bauers will start in left field and bat eighth in Thursday's NLCS Game 3 versus the Dodgers.

Bauers drew the start in left field in Game 2 and went 0-for-3 at the dish, but he'll get another opportunity in Game 3 as the series moves to Los Angeles. The 30-year-old Bauers was one of the Brewers' best hitters down the stretch of the regular season, slashing .360/.458/.560 with a pair of home runs in September. He's gone 3-for-8 with one home run, one double and a 1:1 BB:K in four games this postseason.