Brewers' Jake Bauers: Leads offense in comeback win

Bauers went 3-for-5 with two doubles, three RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 9-7 extra-inning win over the Rockies.

Bauers came up clutch late, driving in a run on a single in the ninth inning before adding a two-run double in the 10th. The 30-year-old posted a .921 OPS in May, and he's opened June with three extra-base hits and six RBI through five contests. For the year, he's slashing .277/.361/.497 with 10 homers, 39 RBI, 35 runs scored and four steals across 216 plate appearances in what is shaping up to be a career year.